Tarek El Moussa’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, can agree on one thing.

In a video skit shared via Instagram on Friday, August 16, Heather, 36, and Christina, 41, walk into a store and begin perusing the menu. The twosome are dressed in identical outfits, both rocking white skirts and matching white long-sleeve T-shirts while wearing their hair in a half-up half-down, loosely waved style.

“What should we get? Like a Chai tea latte with oat milk? Almond milk?” Heather asks Christina, who suggests that the duo should get a drink called “The Goldie.”

Tarek, 42, appears in the background and offers an alternative choice. “Ladies, ladies. You’re going to want to get the Blonde Hippie,” he says. “And trust me, I have good taste.”

As the video comes to a close, Heather and Christina’s eyes get wide as they all look away from each other.

“I finally got the wife and the ex wife to agree on something … that I do in fact, have good taste. 😎,” Tarek captioned the upload.

Tarek, Heather and Christina have been posting similar videos poking fun at their dynamic ahead of the release of their series, The Flip Off.

The trio, alongside Christina’s estranged husband, Joshua Hall, shared the news of their new show in May. Two months after the show was announced, both Christina and Joshua, 43, filed for divorce from each other.

Later that month, Christina teased via social media that it was a “genius” idea to replace Joshua with Ant Anstead on the series. (Christina and Anstead were married from 2018 until 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2021. They share son Hudson, 4.)

But a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July that that’s not in the works. “There’s still a lot more to go,” the insider said of the show’s future. “They’ll likely be filming through the end of the year.”

A source previously told Us that production was moving forward with The Flip Off without Joshua.

Tarek and Christina — who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8 — were previously married from 2009 to 2018. While they separated in 2016, their divorce wasn’t finalized for two years.

Christina moved on with Joshua, with whom she tied the knot in 2022. Tarek, for his part, began dating Heather in 2019 and the twosome exchanged vows in 2021. Us exclusively revealed in January 2023 that they welcomed son Tristan.

Amid Christina’s divorce with Joshua, Tarek and Heather have proved they’re standing by her. “We support her,” Heather told E! News in July, while Tarek added, “[Christina] will get through this.”