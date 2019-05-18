Breaking free. Ariana Grande’s pal Tayla Parx — a holder of one of the coveted “matching diamonds” the Grammy winner mentions in “7 Rings” — revealed that the pop singer has grown with each romantic relationship she’s had.

Parx, 25, admitted to Us Weekly at the BMI 67th annual Pop Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 15, that she does not “know” the type of person she hopes Grande, also 25, decides to date next. However, she shared that the Nickelodeon alum is enjoying single life.

“I think right now in her life she’s having fun just being Ari, you know? And I don’t know, it’s why we’re gonna evolve over time,” she told Us at the time. “We’ll see, whether she ends up with a guy or girl, whatever it is. I think that she’s learning with every person that she goes forward with and maybe they’ll be an ex or maybe they’ll be the next. I think that she’s learning more and more what she wants and more what she doesn’t want.” (Fans thought Grande may have come out as bisexual in her song “Monopoly” with Victoria Monét, which was released in April. Lyrics for the track include: “I like women and men (yeah) / Work so f–kin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin (yeah) / You’d be straight for life if I gave you my pin (yeah) / Even though we gave up that 90 percent for the win, go.”)

Parx also spoke about her own dating life, adding: “I’m just as excited to see how it all turns out [for Grande], [the] same way as myself. I’m like, ‘OK.’ Who knows. We’re so young right now and we’re kind of on the grind and traveling around the world. Who knows where we’ll end up love life-wise.”

Grande has previously been linked to Pete Davidson, to whom she was engaged from June 2018 to October 2018, Big Sean, former backup dancer Ricky Alvarez and late rapper Mac Miller, among others. These men served as inspiration for the former Victorious star’s smash hit “Thank U, Next” — a song Parx helped co-write for Grande’s fifth studio album of the same name, which dropped in February.

When asked about the process of creating the record-breaking track, the “I Want You” singer said the experience served as “therapy.”

“Anytime that I get in with an artist, I usually say it’s a ‘Tayla-made’ session because I’m really catering to that artist and to what their story is and what they want to tell me, and she had a hell of a year and a half,” Parx shared with Us on Tuesday. “So to be able to be a part of her process of being able to see what that was and where she wants to take it and put it into music so the masses understand was really exciting to be a part of that.”

Ross Golan, who co-wrote Grande’s song “Dangerous Woman,” also spoke with Us at the Pop Awards on Tuesday about how the “God Is a Woman” singer is very hands-on in the studio.

“You can’t be that by accident,” the 39-year-old told Us. “You don’t become the biggest pop star in the world because someone handed it to you, you know? You have to earn it. She’s brilliant.”

