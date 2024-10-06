After Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s sudden death at 25, husband Cameron Grigg plans to continue honoring her memory.

“Going to finally finish this out for you, babe,” Cameron wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story photo on Sunday, October 5, tagging Taylor’s official account and sharing a pic of their travel scrapbook.

Cameron shared footage of himself flipping through the pages of the book, which Taylor initially gave him as a 21st birthday present.

“There is no person in this world I would rather travel the world with than my handsome boyfriend,” Taylor had written at the time. “So, I made this book so we can document all of our adventures!! If I remember you said we should make an adventure book like ‘the old couple’ on Up. So, here’s ours but let’s make it ‘Cam and Tay’s Adventures.’”

Related: Late TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg and Husband’s Relationship Timeline TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg and husband Cameron Grigg were together for three years before her tragic and sudden death at age 25. The pair started dating in 2021 after initially connecting via social media. “A lot of people think that we met because of TikTok, because he made a video asking me on a […]

She concluded, “I’m so excited to do life with you and, to start this book off, I’ve put a few must-gos on my bucket list! So, where we going first?”

Taylor had listed plans to visit places in Idaho, Florida, Bow and Alabam before adding in pictures of the couple together on trips to Galveston and Las Vegas.

Taylor and Cameron had been together since 2021, initially connecting via social media. After one year of dating, Cameron proposed. The pair wed in August 2023, one year before she tragically died at 25.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 5. “This past year, Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

Cameron continued, “She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”

Cameron mentioned that the late TikTok star had been dealing with undisclosed medical issues ahead of her “sudden and unexpected” death.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order,” Cameron explained in his post. “Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance. A friend set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed.”

The fundraiser, set up to cover Taylor’s medical and funeral expenses, has raised more than $30,000 at the time of publication.

Cameron later expressed his gratitude for the support, writing via Instagram Story, “I can’t express my thankfulness for everyone’s love and support. Taylor and I love y’all and it warms my heart to see how much you love her.”