Taylor Swift keeps one eye on the safety of her fans – no matter where she is in the world.

The Tortured Poets Department singer, 34, halted a performance of her song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” during her second night at Milan’s San Siro Stadium on Sunday, July 14 to seek help from security for a fan in the audience.

“Aiutare, per favore,” she said in a break in the song, pointing toward a spot in the crowd. She repeated the request in English, saying “We need some help over there, please.”

Swift isn’t shy about bringing her massive Eras Tour production to a stop over fan safety. During the first night of her stand in Edinburgh, Scotland, Swift refused to move on until a fan was assisted.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Paused the ‘Eras Tour’ to Help Fans in the Crowd Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the world by storm, and while the three-hour show is all about celebrating her discography, the singer’s No. 1 concern is the safety of her fans. Swift has even paused her show multiple times during her world tour to alert security of […]

“She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song,” the Grammy winner said, as she strummed a guitar and waited for a fan to be helped. “Just let me know. I can do this all night.” Once the fans were assisted, Swift checked in one more time and said “Awesome!” before launching into her next track.

The next night was more of the same, as she stopped her show four times to request the help of venue staff.

Fans in need of assistance wasn’t the only hitch in Swift’s Milan shows. She had to pause the acoustic section of her first Milan show after she swallowed a bug.

“I knew it would happen because there’s so many bugs here tonight,” she told the crowd. “One sec, I just need to cough a little bit.”

Related: Breaking Down All of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Surprise Song Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

When the show was allowed to go as planned, the Reputation singer wowed fans with some changes to her Eras set and costuming. She unveiled a new gown during her Speak Now set, and black-and-gold dress during the Fearless portion of the concert, and updated lyrics on the white gown that she wears during the TTPD section of the show. The new white gown read “Who’s afraid of little old me? You should be.”

While Swift was busy performing in Italy, she racked up three Kids’ Choice Awards. The “Karma” singer won for Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Ticket of the Year for the Eras Tour. Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce won an award for Favorite Male Sports Star. Kelce was also absent from the awards show, as he was competing at the 2024 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada.