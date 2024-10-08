Taylor Swift has been fully embraced by Kansas City Chiefs players — and their partners — while dating Travis Kelce.

Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023 and has since become a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium, often bringing her friends and family members to join her in the VIP suite. She’s also found herself bonding with the significant others of Chiefs players, including Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Mecole Hardman Jr.‘s fiancée, Chariah Gordon.

Gordon has given fans’ glimpses of the women celebrating big Chiefs wins via social media, featuring Swift in an Instagram Story when the team beat the New Orleans Saints in October 2024 to continue their undefeated streak.

“I feel that we feel really good after this win, we’re five in all,” Gordon said in the video, as Swift chimed in, “Going into a bye week.”

Scroll down for a glimpse of Swift and Gordon’s game day bond and more:

October 2023

Swift planted a kiss on Kelce’s cheek in a photo with Gordon and wide receiver Hardman after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

June 2024

Swift was unable to attend the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony due to her Eras Tour schedule, but she still tuned in to Gordon’s livestream to support Kelce and his team. “YESSSSSS,” Swift commented, later adding, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”

September 2024

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in their 2024-2025 season opener, Swift celebrated with Gordon in their private suite. “This is an exclusive interview with Chariah after the game. How are you feeling?” Swift teased in an Instagram Story video. Gordon replied that she was “feeling good” before turning the camera back toward her “Sissypop” Swift, who declared she was “feeling fantastic.”

October 2024

The Chiefs upped their record to 5-0 after beating the Saints, prompting another joint Instagram Story with Gordon and Swift. “How do you feel after this win?” Gordon asked Swift, who wanted to hear her friend’s answer first. Gordon said that she was feeling “really good,” especially with the team going into a bye week. “It is perfect,” Gordon added, to which Swift replied, “Perfect is the word!”