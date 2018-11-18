Date night! Newly engaged couple Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire stepped out for a night on the town just over a week after announcing their plans to wed.

The pair was spotted at Vulture Festival’s Heineken Green Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in L.A. on Saturday, November 17.

The musician, 30, wore a simple white tank top bearing the words “Tommy New York 1985” and a pair of blue jeans while the Schitt’s Creek star, 37, sported a striped turtleneck.

The duo was also seen out on the town on Tuesday, November 13, when they got dolled up for Cinema Style’s premiere screening of Dogman at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Geiger posted a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her gazing lovingly at her fiancée at the event. “I’m a sparkle whoresie,” she wrote of her sequined dress on Saturday.

The “For You I Will” singer announced their engagement with an Instagram post on November 9. “I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone,” she said at the time. “I am so f–king happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together. Which is why …”

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2018 She continued with a subsequent post featuring photos of herself lying in bed and showing off her engagement bling. “Which is why … When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said … YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES I love u @emilyhampshire.” The actress shared the good news with an Instagram post the following day, writing, “#shesaidyes … & she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.” Celebrity Couples and How They First Met Geiger and Hampshire’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in September that they were dating. In October 2017, the singer announced that she was transitioning. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a loooong time. I love u guys.” The following month, Geiger began hormone therapy and let fans know that she prefers female pronouns.

