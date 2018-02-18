Briana DeJesus is proudly showing off her new and improved body just 18 days after getting cosmetic surgery on her breasts and butt.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 23, shared photos of her slim post-surgery frame on Sunday, February 18, writing, “18 days post op! Progress!!!! Can’t wait to hit the gym next month!” The pictures were captioned, “No more big butt” and “No more big boobs either.”

18 days post op! Progress!!!! Can’t wait to hit the gym next month! pic.twitter.com/CbfyLhUkfM — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 18, 2018

A day earlier, she tweeted, “My tapes are slowing coming off and I can see my one of my incisions and omg I’m so impressed.”

My tapes are slowing coming off and I can see my one of my incisions and omg I’m so impressed. I can hardly see it! Thank you again @TheRealDrMiami — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 18, 2018

DeJesus, who is mother to Nova, 6, and 8-month-old Stella, hinted at the surgery on February 2 by tweeting, “Thank you @TheRealDrMiami.” A day later, she shared a photo of her “old implants” as well as skin that was removed during the surgery. She kept it real while recovering, telling fans that she felt like her stomach was “ripping apart” and that the procedure had her “walking all weird.”

Despite her painful recovery, DeJesus has other things to deal with, including drama between her and Javi Marroquin, her MTV costar and former flame, who she has been sparring with on social media. As previously reported, their short-lived romance ended after several months of dating, and Marroquin went on ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast, revealing his relationship with the Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn alum was over.

DeJesus blasted the former couple in January for talking about her during the chat and took shots at both, seemingly telling Marroquin, “Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me. I don’t do that fake s—t … u say its about the kids but in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses … including ur kids.”

Marroquin tried to squash their feud, tweeting to DeJesus, “You’re better than this. I know a different bri so i’ll never turn my back on you like I promised” — but it doesn’t look like it worked. The day before she posted photos of her post-surgery body, she tweeted, “Javi needs to stop being bitter and harassing me. I’m over it.”

This recent mommy makeover was not the first time DeJesus has gone under the knife: she underwent cosmetic surgery procedures by the same doctor in 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!