Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG have found themselves in hot water, as they owe more than $800,000 in tax debt to the Internal Revenue Service, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to legal documents obtained by Us, Lowell and Baltierra, both 28, were hit with a federal tax lien on November 19, 2019, for $535,010 in regards to the 2016 and 2017 tax seasons. In the month that followed, the married pair were slapped with another federal tax lien of $321,789 for the 2018 year. Consequently, Lowell and Baltierra have accrued a balance of $856,799 in unpaid taxes.

Before the couple’s IRS scandal came to light, Baltierra was the subject of cheating allegations. Lowell, however, came to her longtime love’s defense while speaking to Us exclusively earlier this month.

“Tyler and I are together all day, every day,” the Conquering Chaos author said on April 1. “For people to think that he cheats is ridiculous and you obviously don’t know his character because he would never be able to cheat and not tell me. It would drive him insane.”

Lowell and Baltierra tied the knot in 2015 and renewed their marriage vows during the Teen Mom OG season 8 premiere last June. However, before their Hawaiin ceremony commenced, the couple made the decision in September 2018 to live apart for 30 days.

When Baltierra joined Us’ “Watch With Us” podcast in December 2018, he revealed that they were “doing great” despite the distance. “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time,” he admitted at the time.

“You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy,’” Baltierra continued. “We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection — just positive terminology here.”

The couple share two daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 13 months.

