Eugenie Bouchard knows she can’t post everything on social media — but is trying to find the right balance.

Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, the 30-year-old tennis star who boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram spoke about finding a balance between which parts of her life to share and what to keep private.

“It’s a daily balance,” she told Us in July on the 2024 ESPYs red carpet. “You’re like, ‘Do I want to let people into this or not?’ Because as soon as you do, you’re open to judgment and criticism. Which is fair, which is part of the game. But you also want to let people into your life and it’s how you get more fans. It’s great for putting myself out there and getting opportunities.”

She added, “It’s a tough line to decide what side to be on. But I would say I like to be more open than not. Family and relationships are more on the private side. But I’ll be posting all about today all day long!”

Bouchard also spoke to Us about her career beyond tennis, including her first foray into broadcasting.

“I love it,” Bouchard told Us. “I first started doing it when I had shoulder surgery, so it gave me a path. It gave me something to do while I was out from playing tennis. Being live on TV, let me tell you. It gave me that adrenaline I was missing from playing tennis matches. It replicated that for me.”

Bouchard added that she’s “been in front of cameras since [she] was 15 years old, just doing interviews and things like that,” so she doesn’t “feel scared” to have the spotlight trained on her. “I hope I come across as natural. I’ve been getting some decently positive feedback,” she said.

The 2024 ESPY Awards went down on Thursday, July 11, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The annual award show was hosted by Serena Williams, which added to Bouchard’s excitement.

“She’s a complete legend,” the athlete gushed to Us. “I’ve played her a few times. Lost every time except one exhibition match, which I will count. I beat her there.”

Bouchard added, “She’s just changed the landscape. It shows people women are on par with men. Tennis is such a great sport for the men and women being so close to equality. I’m proud to be a part of that and Serena has definitely paved the way.”

Reporting by Dan Trainor