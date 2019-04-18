Managing her frustrations? Teresa Giudice worked out at a gym after news broke that her husband Joe Giudice’s deportation appeal was denied.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, shared a series of Instagram Story videos documenting her Thursday, April 18, sweat session at Body Worx Hardcore Inc in Paterson, New Jersey. “Hack Squats,” she captioned a clip of herself on a machine. “Crushing legs today with my girl @patricevfitpro.”

Teresa wrote of another workout video: “Good mornings.” She continued to detail her fitness regimen with her followers as she did side leg presses and pumped “some bad a$$ weight.”

Hours earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied Joe’s appeal to avoid deportation to his native Italy. A spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review told Us, “The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the case on April 11, 2019.”

The 46-year-old businessman’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., refuted claims that the move heralded the final leg of the journey. “We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” the lawyer told Us in a statement on Thursday. “We have filed a stay with the Third Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”

The couple are parents of Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

The Standing Strong author “is devastated” by the decision, according to a source. “Teresa knows that Joe has very, very little chance of staying his deportation,” the insider said. “It’s going to happen.”

Joe was transferred to ICE custody in March when he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. A judge ordered him to be deported in October 2018, leading him to file an appeal the following month.

Teresa expressed in March that she and Joe would split if he was deported. The reality star admitted that she did not want to be in a long-distance relationship, nor did she wish to move to Italy unless her children requested the relocation.

