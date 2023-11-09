Teresa Giudice is on good terms with her ex Joe Giudice — and she’s looking forward to meeting his new girlfriend.

“We’re going to see Joe. …. [It will be a] family New Year’s Eve. It was [my husband] Louie [Ruelas’] idea,” Teresa, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 8, while promoting the Giudice Girls x Shien collection with daughter Gia Giudice. “Last year, we spent New Year’s Eve together, we took them to Tulum. So this year I asked [the kids], ‘Do you want to spend [New Years Eve] with your dad?’ And then they said, ‘We’re going to spend it with dad. We’ll stay with you for Thanksgiving.’ And then Louie said, ‘Babe, you want to go there too? And then we’ll be with them.’ I’m like, ‘Sure.’”

The Bravo star shares daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19 and Milania, 17 and Audriana, 14, with Joe, 51. Joe and Teresa split in December 2019 after nearly 20 years of marriage. One year later, the pair finalized their divorce.

“Listen I’ve known Joe my whole life, we grew up together,” Teresa shared with Us. “I wish him well. I’m going to meet his girlfriend.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went on to explain how it’s not weird for her to meet her ex-husband’s new partner.

“I used to talk to him when he had girlfriends before [we were married]. So yeah, I’m so over that,” Teresa told Us.

One of her RHONJ costars will also be in attendance on the New Year’s Eve trip.

“Jennifer Aydin and her family are coming,” she shared, with Gia adding that Joe had already met Jennifer, 46, and her family before in the Bahamas and he “loved them.”

“Jennifer, she’s my real friend. It’s not like we’re friends just to be on the show,” Teresa shared with Us. “She’s really my friend and she’s amazing.”

Teresa, who married Louie in 2022, has been focused on family lately and their Giudice Girls x SHEIN collab. The collection — that includes 100 pieces — is sold in sizes up to 5X.

“SHEIN actually invited me to Coachella last year and that’s where we started our partnership,,” Gia explained to Us. “Honestly, it was such a fun experience being with them at Coachella. The brand was amazing and the whole team was so friendly and we really got along so well. Then, following Coachella, we vibed so well that they engaged in a partnership with my sisters and my mom and I was literally so excited … to do something with [them].”

Teresa shared that creating the collection with SHEIN “was so much fun” with her daughters.

“I love taking pictures with my daughters. I’m all about the memories. [Gia] introduced me to SHEIN. They’re so into the brand, like the young kids now. It’s great to buy it. It’s affordable,” she shared. “There’s a few of the Housewives that wear it. You dress it up with expensive accessories and you can’t even tell. It’s all how you wear it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi