Josh Seiter, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, has died. He was 36.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” a statement from Seiter’s family read via Instagram on Monday, August 27. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

The message continued: “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

While the family did not share Seiter’s cause of death, their statement concluded with the number for mental health support. Prior to his passing, Seiter had been candid about his battle with anxiety, bipolar disorder and more.

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023 After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

“I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor,” Seiter wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?”

In another post from last month, Seiter opened up about his struggles with his insecurities, sharing how being a “people pleaser” took a toll on him.

“I battle feelings of worthlessness on a daily basis. Some of my biggest insecurities revolve around gaining the approval of others. You see, at heart, I am a people pleaser. I am constantly trying to win the approval of others,” he penned in July. “I’m not quite sure why I am this way. Maybe it’s because of how I grew up. Maybe it’s because I was homeschooled and didn’t have many friends. Or maybe it’s some other reason entirely. The ‘Why?’ doesn’t matter so much as the ‘How?’ How are we going to stop conditioning our self-worth on the acceptance of others? The answer to that question only came after I was open and honest with the world about my mental health struggles. It does get better ❤️.”

Related: ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Tragedies Over the years, several former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have tragically died after competing on the show. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2014 that Eric Hill, who appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette, passed away at the age of 26 after part of his parachute collapsed while he was paragliding in Utah. The accident […]

Four days before his death, Seiter posted a selfie that showed him smiling via Instagram. He captioned the snap, “surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Seiter was best known for his brief appearance on The Bachelorette in 2015. However, he and Bristowe, 38, did not form a connection and he was eliminated in week one. Following his time on the reality series, Seiter created an OnlyFans page.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.