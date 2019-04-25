Showing off her woman! The Challenge star Natalie Negrotti has finally introduced the world to her girlfriend, Stephanie.

The Big Brother alum, 29, shared a photo of herself kissing the business development director’s cheek on Instagram on Thursday, April 25. “I’ve tried keeping her out of the spotlight for a year and a half for the most part to protect her, respect her, and take things slow. BUT we are ready to share our love with the world,” she wrote.

The TV personality, who also added a link to Stephanie’s Instagram page in her bio next to the words “My Bae,” went on to praise her partner for her attributes, calling her, “one of the kindest humans I’ve ever met. She is patient with me, understanding, kind, loving, caring, smart, beautiful, sweet, passionate, peaceful, goal oriented, PATIENT, patient and did I say patient? Lol she is everything I’ve ever wanted and dreamt of but didn’t know existed.[sic]She puts me first a lot and prioritizes my happiness without compromising hers. She supports me through everything. This is truly what love is and I’m so lucky to have found it. I love u Stephi and I can’t wait to spend my life with u.”

She concluded by acknowledging that it was “weird” that her girlfriend and her sister both share the same name and asking her fans to send her significant other good vibes. “Everyone send my baby girl some love isn’t she so beautiful?!!!!!” she gushed.

The Venezuelan-born star appears on Stephanie’s page as far back as June 2018.

Negrotti, who was eliminated from the current season of The Challenge in a March episode of the series, revealed to Us Weekly in February that she would soon be making the big announcement about her partner’s identity.

“I want to start showing my girlfriend off a little bit. She’s so hot, so why not? It’s a waste,” she told Us.

“She’s so supportive,” Negrotti said. “She’s like, ‘Get in there. Do what you gotta do to win.’ I feel like that’s why we’ve lasted so long, because I’m not really, like, a relationship kind of girl, so it was really nice to have someone that lets me be free!”

Negrotti revealed that she was pansexual and dating a woman during a July 17 episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning when she accused costar Kayleigh Morris of outing her by calling her a “lesbian” on social media.

The reality star, who had not yet come out to her family at the time, discussed the pain she felt during that moment during a “Watch With Us” podcast

“She did it in a really malicious way, and that’s what really hurt me. The way she did it. She was saying, ‘She doesn’t even like d—k, she likes p—sy. She’s a lesbian.’ I’m not a lesbian, I’m pansexual,” Negrotti explained. “She outed me in a really aggressive way and kept going. It was really homophobic in a way. To me, that’s getting gay-shamed. Then there was a whole bunch of people that started gay-shaming me, calling me a ‘d-ke,’ going on my social media and attacking me for being gay.”

Negrotti continued: “It’s been a 28-year battle for me … She took something that was mine and made it her own, and she did it really in a nasty way. Outing someone is not right and I want to set that standard … I wanted to come out in the right way, I wanted to turn it into something positive so that viewers that are going through the same thing that I’ve gone through don’t have to go through it for 28 years.”

The former Ex on the Beach star, who also briefly dated Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, also opened up about her big moment on Twitter following the show. “Accepting myself as I was designed led me to the day I stopped trying to fit into a world that never really fit with me and gave me the chance to blossom into the person I am today #selflove,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also shared her reason for coming out, tweeting, “I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did. Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions. I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let’s spread love and education not hate.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

