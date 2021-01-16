Stephen Bear, best known for his appearances on Shipwrecked, Ex on the Beach and three seasons of The Challenge, was reportedly arrested on Friday, January 15. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the reality star, 31, was taken into custody at London’s Heathrow Airport after returning home from Dubai.

The arrest comes one month after former Challenge star Georgia Harrison accused Bear of filming the pair having sex and sharing the video online without her consent. In her claims of revenge porn, Harrison, 26, accused him of secretly recording them on CCTV cameras at his home. Bear has repeatedly denied the claims.

“A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of sexual photographs without consent,” a spokesperson for the Essex Police told the Daily Mail on Friday. “The 31-year-old man from Loughton was arrested on Friday 15 January on suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer. He remains in custody for questioning.”

Harrison shared multiple Instagram Stories on Friday, including one that appeared to be of her crying. “Nothing about the current circumstances feels good,” she wrote. “Even the wins hurt me so so much cause as an empath, I just see the best in everyone and want the best for everyone.” The Love Island alum also added, “Just want to go back to when everything was simple and there wasn’t so much drama.”

When The Only Way Is Essex alum first made the claims, she shared videos of herself crying and begging the Celebrity Big Brother alum to take down the video and threatening legal action.

“Firstly, I had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because I was ashamed and just wanted it to go away but tbh I have nothing to be ashamed about I was on private property with someone I had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with,” she wrote via Instagram on December 7. “I feel hurt, I feel violated, I feel embarrassed but I also feel like my friends and followers will support me through this and I can’t stay silent on the matter any longer. Also, anyone who watched it you’re disgusting yourself. Any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he’s disgusting for showing anyone that especially as you [can] clearly see it’s CCTV and I don’t know it’s recording.”

After the Just Tattoo of Us alum posted a photo of himself drinking a beer shortly after, she posted another video.

“Not only have you shown three people on your phone – boys that you’re not even that close with – but I’ve got screenshots of where you posted it, screenshots of where you used a video of me on a camera that I didn’t know was there to make money on your cheap OnlyFans website,” Harrison said at the time. “This is the last time you violate a woman this way. So enjoy that beer, mate, because you are in big trouble.”

Bear’s OnlyFans account was disabled and he went on social media to deny her claims. “Anyone who’s trying to say that they’ve seen footage of me and her now, it’s complete lies,” he said in part in a lengthy Instagram video.