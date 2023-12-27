Many star athletes know there’s no “I” in team and go all-out to celebrate their fellow players on holidays.

Patrick Mahomes, the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, makes sure to show his appreciation for his fellow members of the team’s offense.

“I got the o-line a gift that they got today. I got them some golf clubs, some designer luggage to take on the road and some other little things here and there that they could have,” Mahomes revealed during a December 2022 appearance on Audacy’s “The Drive” radio show. “I tried to get everyone a little something. All the o-line’s telling me they wanna golf, so I got them all custom fitted golf clubs, so hopefully they can pick up their game and they’ll be able to go out and play a few rounds with me.”

Mahomes, an avid golfer himself, upped the ante the next year. For the 2023 holidays, Mahomes gave the entire o-line customized golf carts.

“I was trying to get out of the parking lot and everybody’s just flying around [in the carts],” teammate Travis Kelce revealed during a December 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Those things are street legal, so they’re going about 35 miles per hour.”

Keep scrolling for more superstar athletes’ wildest and most lavish gifts for their teammates:

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes gave his fellow offensive players custom golf carts in December 2023.

“I got that golf cart, the club car, at home and I’m like, ‘Man, this is sweet.’ I was thinking of [gift] ideas and I wanted to change it up from what I’ve done in past years,” he said in a Chiefs press conference. “I figured I’d get them something I really enjoy. … They enjoyed it [and] were going around Arrowhead [Stadium in them].”

He added: “They do a lot for me, so I’m gonna take care of them as well.”

Shohei Ohtani

Before the Japanese pitcher signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, Dodgers player Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley, lobbied hard for Ohtani to join the team with her #Ohtake17 social media campaign. After Ohtani officially signed with the Dodgers, he gave Ashley a new car.

“It’s yours. From Shohei. He wanted to gift you a Porsche,” a delivery driver told a stunned Ashley in a December 2023 Instagram video.

Aaron Rodgers

Back when Rodgers played for the Green Bay Packers, he celebrated his teammates during Christmas 2017 by giving them ATVs.

“So you could call this the best Christmas gift ever. Thank you @AaronRodgers12 for this awesome @PolarisORV! These things are ridiculous,” Packers star Bryan Bulaga tweeted the following May.

The ATVs came in green and yellow to match the Packers’ colors.

Derrick Henry

The running back gave the Tennessee Titans o-line custom gold chains in December 2021. The braided chains were centered with a round “2K” medallion and a crown. The pendants had each athlete’s name, jersey number and core stats emblazoned on the back.

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey gave every member of the San Francisco 49ers offensive squad a fitted set of golf clubs and a bottle of tequila for the 2023 festive season.

“Any time you’re getting gifts, it’s always tough. You’ve got to get creative, you’ve got to do something that panders to everybody,” he said during a postgame press conference that December. “And I figured if they don’t play golf, they will at some point in their life, so better to be prepared than not. It’s nice to have a bag of clubs in your garage.”

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is a well-known fashion star, passing on his trendy styles to his teammates. For Christmas 2022, Hurts gave the offensive linemen Louis Vuitton duffle bags.

“Yeah, I’m not a big designer guy, [but] when we got those for Christmas, I was like, ‘That’s not bad … This is really nice,” offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said during a November 2023 episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

The next year, center Jason Kelce noted on “New Heights” that Hurts handed out white luxury watches to their teammates.

Russell Wilson

Before Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, he never missed a beat in celebrating his Seattle Seahawks peers. In December 2019, Wilson gave the entire o-line $12,000 in Amazon stock. (Amazon is headquartered in Seattle.)

“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide care for my family,” he wrote in a letter at the time. “Now it is my turn to return the favor.”