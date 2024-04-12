After Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce on Good Morning America, more morning hosts couldn’t help but weigh in on the split.

“This is breaking news,” Carson Daly said on the Friday, April 12, episode of Today. “The Golden Bachelor — the first couple from The Bachelor’s latest franchise — have just announced they have split.”

While Daly, 50, was surprised by the breakup, cohost Al Roker was quick to poke fun.

“What? Who would have seen that coming?” Roker, 69, joked. “Unbelievable!”

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were almost the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got […]

The duo acknowledged that Turner, 72, and Nist’s separation came rather “quick” as they tied the knot three months ago in a television special titled The Golden Wedding.

“It just goes to show that old people could be just as stupid,” Roker quipped, to which Daly responded while laughing, “Well, you said it, Al. So poignant on the heels of a breakup. Thanks, Uncle Al.”

Meanwhile, over on The View, the group was split as Golden Bachelor superfan Sunny Hostin was disappointed.

“I fell for this nonsense,” Hostin, 55, said on Friday. “I’m upset. I thought since they were older they knew better and they could find love and they didn’t.”

Cohost Alyssa Farrah Griffin added that the point of shows like The Golden Bachelor is not to find “lasting love” but to watch and see if “the social experiment works.” Ana Navarro, meanwhile, had a harsher take.

“For six months you tortured me every Friday and made me talk about this topic, which I can’t stand because I think it’s manufactured and a complete crock,” Navarro, 52, said referring to The View’s weekly Golden Bachelor discussions during the season. “So today I get to say, ‘I told you so, I told you so, I told you so.’”

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

Sara Haines shared that she thought that Turner and Nist’s biggest mistake was rushing into marriage, but Navarro disagreed.

“The mistake was going on national TV to try to feign a relationship and love,” Navarro said. “I’ve had pimples that last longer than this marriage.”

Rounding out the group, Joy Behar joked during the segment: “She has money, he has Viagra. They’ll be fine.”

Turner and Nist announced on Friday they were ending their marriage. Us Weekly broke the news later that day that Turner had officially filed the paperwork. Following their January nuptials, the pair were looking for a place to live together in either New Jersey or South Carolina but they could not reach an agreement.

Related: What to Know About Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist's Finances Amid Prenup News Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were protecting their assets when they decided to get married. Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, tied the knot in January just four months after Bachelor Nation fans watched their televised engagement on the September 2023 finale of The Golden Bachelor. However, three months later, the pair called it quits. Speaking […]

“The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Turner said. “So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart. I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day.”

While the twosome’s relationship was short, they both expressed their gratitude to Bachelor Nation for cheering them on throughout their journey.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched the Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”