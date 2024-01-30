The View cohosts have Taylor Swift’s back against conservatives who are targeting the pop star.

“Why is [Taylor] triggering everybody?” panelist Whoopi Goldberg said on the Tuesday, January 30, episode of the talk show. “They are freaking out.”

The group’s discussion began after watching a montage of several Fox News personalities discussing Swift, 34, and how she could have a huge influence on the upcoming 2024 election.

“They need to calm down, is what they need to do,” Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped on Tuesday. “This is my Roman Empire. This is all the things I love coming to a head: politics [and] Taylor Swift.”

Griffin, who previously served in Donald Trump’s administration, proclaimed herself as a Swiftie. She warned that the right-wing media does not want to mess with Swift’s fan base, who are a “force of nature.” Griffin also noted that the singer hasn’t held back from sharing her beliefs in the past.

“Taylor Swift has long championed Democratic causes and [it has] never offended me,” Griffin, 34, explained. “In 2020, she came out saying we need to beat Trump and came out after the Dobbs [abortion] decision. She hasn’t been quiet about politics.”

The former political strategist shared that she used to be an avid viewer of Fox News but has noticed that the network seems to only cover “conspiracy theories” now. On Monday, January 29, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested via X that Super Bowl LVIII might be rigged for the Kansas City Chiefs to win because Swift is dating tight end Travis Kelce. He also insinuated that the pair will endorse President Joe Biden reelection campaign in the fall.

“You’re creating conspiracy theories about a pop star because you can’t win an election,” Griffin said as Goldberg, 68, interjected it was because the party has “no platform.”

Goldberg encouraged Republicans to stop worrying about Swift and start thinking about what they could do for younger voters.

Cohost Sunny Hostin chimed in to say that conservatives should be “a little afraid” of Swift’s influence, especially after she encouraged people to register to vote in September 2023.

“Are you registered to vote yet?” Swift asked in an Instagram post, sharing a link to the nonprofit organization Vote.org. “I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Her call to action resulted in the registration of 35,000 new voters. Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey revealed that Swift’s post led to a 22.5 percent increase in registrations from 2022 and a 115 percent increase in registrations by 18-year-olds.

Swift began speaking out about politics in 2018. She publicly supported Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and criticized his Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn, due to her stance on LGBTQIA+ issues and women’s rights. In 2020, Swift endorsed Biden for president.