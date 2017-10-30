After Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s split was made public on Monday, October 30, eagle-eyed fans were quick to note the “Starboy” singer’s alleged attempts to subtly erase his ex from social media.

Celebrity Splits of 2017

According to several fans on Twitter, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, deleted Selena’s mother as well as several of her friends – including Francia Raisa, her assistant Theresa Mingus, and the parents of her godson Priscilla DeLeon and Jay Cosme – on Instagram. Many Tweeters also claim that he removed his “likes” from her photos in addition to deleting the majority of photos he posted of her from his account.

Although he and Gomez still currently follow each other on the photo-sharing app, The Weeknd reportedly also unfollowed multiple fan accounts dedicated to the couple.

“Abel (The Weeknd) has unfollowed Theresa, Mandy (Selena’s Mum) , Courtney and Raquelle. He has also unliked photos from selena’s account.” one user wrote. Another noted the similarity to his 2016 breakup from ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid: “People say that’s how the break up of the weeknd and bella started after he unfollowed her friends/family on IG as well ”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the couple of nearly 10 months have split. The news came soon after it was revealed that Gomez has recently been spending time with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. A source told Us that the exes, who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2014, rekindled their friendship a few months after her kidney transplant and could be getting back together.

See reactions to the Weeknd’s subtle social media moves below:

« The Weeknd unfollowed Selena’s closest friends and Abelena IG » pic.twitter.com/Q11Q3SIRCn — S (@flowezayn) October 29, 2017

so @selenagomez is hanging with @justinbieber again? @theweeknd unfollowed her friends & family on insta. MAN THIS ALBUM IS ABOUT TO BE BOMB — Fatima (@fatimabutt926) October 30, 2017

@theweeknd rightfully unfollowed Selena’s people on social media. She’s been hanging with Justin…how can you do that to Abel??? Smh #xo — Carissa Abraham (@RadioCarissa) October 30, 2017

the weeknd just unfollowed selena's entire family and deleted all their pictures on his instagram pic.twitter.com/agXHwOnrlw — mark (@calvinsharris) October 29, 2017

What happened? Why the Weeknd unfollowed Selena's friends!? — Mariam (@MariamHaidar20) October 29, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!