It’s officially over. Theresa Caputo and her estranged husband, Larry Caputo, have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Larry and I have finalized our divorce,” the 52-year-old reality star told Us in a statement on Tuesday, December 18. “We shared 28 wonderful years together and have two beautiful children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.”

Theresa added that the former couple “will continue to support each other and remain friends.”

The news comes one year after Theresa and Larry — who tied the knot in 1989 — announced their separation in December 2017. (She filed for divorce this past July.)

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple told Us in a statement at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that “Theresa is much happier separated from her husband, Larry” and that “there was no big event leading up to their split, but an honest conversation that it wasn’t working any longer and it was time to move on.” The insider also revealed that the Long Island Medium star isn’t looking to find someone new just yet.

“Theresa got married at a really young age and hasn’t really experienced life outside of Larry [and] being married,” said the source. “Theresa is now living life and exploring solo … she’s figuring herself [out] and it’s a whole world of adventure.”

As for if she’d ever consider dating again, the source noted Theresa isn’t “opposed” to it, but that currently her “focus is on herself, not on finding someone else.”

Larry, 61, however, revealed in June that he was dating again and told TMZ that he had “moved on.” Larry added: “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!