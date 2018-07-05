Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo has made her split from her husband of 28 years, Larry Caputo, official by filing for divorce.

Us Weekly can confirm that Theresa filed back in April after filing for separation in December 2017. The pair, who tied the knot in 1989 and share two adult children, Larry Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo, announced their decision to split in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the two said in statement to Us in December 2017. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Radar Online, who first broke the story, added that Theresa, 52, has enlisted a high-powered New York attorney to represent her in the divorce, while it appears Larry has yet to hire a lawyer. The 61-year-old has, however, stated dating again since the breakup with his estranged wife.

“I have moved on. I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now,” Larry told TMZ on June 26.

The separation was a three-month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point. We’re in divorce proceedings,” he explained. “That’s been going on for the last six months. It’s not finalized. I don’t know when it will be. But that’s where we’re at.”

Theresa, meanwhile, told Extra in April that she was still adjusting to living on her own.

“So right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I’m here in New York, and we’re just taking it day by day,” the reality TV personality told the outlet. “It’s an adjustment, but I’m OK.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!