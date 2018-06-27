A clean break. Theresa Caputo’s estranged husband, Larry Caputo, confirmed he is dating again after his split from the Long Island Medium star.

“I have moved on,” Larry told TMZ on Tuesday, June 26. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

The 61-year-old reality star also opened up about being in the midst of a divorce. “I’ve been here nine months now,” he explained. “The separation was a three-month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point. We’re in divorce proceedings. That’s been going on for the last six months. It’s not finalized. I don’t know when it will be. But that’s where we’re at.”

Larry — who remarked that he is unsure if he will still be part of Theresa’s TLC reality series — added of his wife: “I know she’s doing well. I’m happy. We’ve moved on with our lives.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1989 and have two children — Larry Jr., 24, and Victoria, 23 — announced they were calling it quits in December 2017. “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Theresa, 52, got real about her separation in an April interview with Extra. “So right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I’m here in New York, and we’re just taking it day by day,” the TLC star revealed. “It’s an adjustment, but I’m OK.”

Larry previously expressed trepidation about breaking things off with Theresa during a Long Island Medium episode that aired in December. “We’re at a point right now where even the therapist is saying, ‘Maybe just take a break from each other,’” he said. “I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don’t know what the outcome of this is going to be. And I just can’t imagine our lives not together anymore.”

