Poking fun at online critics. After several Bachelor Nation fans (and even the former Bachelorette season 17 lead) called out Thomas Jacobs for his “red flags,” he has gotten in on the joke.

The California native, 29, teased girlfriend Becca Kufrin via Instagram on Sunday, October 31, after she shared footage of the couple’s Halloween costume.

The former Bachelorette, 31, shared a clip via her social media page of the pair transitioning their everyday clothes into their couples’ costumes, captioning it, “Olé #happyhalloween #matador #bullfight.”

Jacobs, who was dressed as a bull to his love’s matador, replied to her post, “Charging through all my red flags like,” which seemingly referenced her previous callout about his alleged relationship dealbreakers.

The drama initially started back in June when Katie Thurston warned the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 cast not to date her former suitor, who was accused of going on her season to become the next lead.

“I am nervous for any woman who interacts with Thomas, honestly. He’s a smooth talker,” the Washington native, 30, said on the “Viall Files” podcast at the time. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he recycles some lines with me on some of these women. … Good luck to them. If he’s on Paradise, I don’t care who he’s with, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch out, girl.’”

Months later, the former publicist shared a snap with Jacobs on the BiP beach in September before a social media user commented, “This guy has ‘red flags’ written all over him.”

The Minnesota native replied, “Red is my favorite color.”

While the Bourdon founder eventually broke up with Jacobs during the October finale of the reality TV show, the pair later reconciled after filming wrapped.

“We had a great time together and I would say it was smooth sailing for those weeks that we spent on the beach together, which was incredible to start a relationship, but for me, to leave a third time with somebody I really had to know who I would be leaving with,” the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost recalled on an episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast earlier this month. “I was like, I see this positive fun-loving, supportive great guy, but to make a relationship, there’s going to be hard times and I wanted to see how he would get through adversity or handle any hiccup in the road, and I didn’t get to see that on my time really in Paradise.”

Since they’ve rekindled their romance, the duo has continued to grow closer and even spent time with one another’s dogs. Kufrin even noted via Instagram on Wednesday, October 27, that she “[loved] this life with” her beau, alongside a sweet selfie of the two of them.