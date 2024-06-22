Tiffany Haddish Tells Us to Ask Justin Timberlake About Sobriety

Tiffany Haddish is living her best, sober life and encouraged Us Weekly to “ask Justin Timberlake” about sobriety when we caught up with her at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

The Girls Trip actress, 44, said sobriety “didn’t change [her] at all” when she spoke exclusively to Us before hosting the awards show, which celebrates Black excellence, on Friday, June 21.

“If anything, it changed me when I was drinking, that changes you. And it messes up your skin, your hair, your body structure, you start having that bad body build situation. It creates toxic relationships,” she said.

“You better ask Justin Timberlake that same s–t!” Haddish said of the sobriety questions.

Related: Justin Timberlake's Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

Timberlake, 43, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday, June 18, in the Hamptons. Per an arrest report obtained by CNN, the “Selfish” singer told officers he “had one martini and I followed my friends home.” Sag Harbor officers reported that Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and noted a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.” Timberlake was taken into custody after refusing a breathalyzer test.

In the days since his arrest became public, several stars have offered support for the former boy band member. CBS Mornings host Gayle King said that Timberlake was a “great guy” and noted his actions were “clearly a mistake.”

Billy Joel, who was infamously involved in three separate car crashes on Long Island in the early aughts, told local news outlet PIX 11 “judge not lest you be judged.” Joel gave up drinking shortly thereafter and maintains that he was not drunk during any of the wrecks. In a 2013 interview with the New York Times, he said he’d “never had a DUI in [his] life.”

“People made a connection, like, ‘Oh, he went there because he was in a car accident from drinking.’ No,’” Joel, 75, said. “Look at the police records.”

Related: Stars Who've Gotten Sober Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been candid about their sobriety journeys over the years. Kelly Osbourne, who previously talked about being sober for six years, revealed in April 2021 that she had suffered a relapse and was working on next steps. “Not proud of it. But I am back on track,” she wrote via […]

An insider told Us that Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel was “extremely upset” about the news of Timberlake’s arrest.

“She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working,” a source exclusively told Us. “She was really worried about him.”

Timberlake addressed the situation during his recent Chicago stop of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“It’s been a tough week,” Timberlake told the crowd. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody