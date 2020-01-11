They’re back! Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning as cohosts for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

NBC Entertainment announced the exciting news during the network’s day at the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, January 11.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said in statement to Us Weekly.

Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions, gushed that Fey, 49, and Poehler, 48, “have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen. We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

The former Saturday Night Live costars previously hosted the awards show, known as Hollywood’s Party of the Year, from 2013 to 2015. Fey told Us and other reporters in January 2015 that they duo would not host again after the 72nd annual Golden Globes that year.

“We haven’t written the show yet so we have to hurry up and get that done,” the former 30 Rock star explained at the time. “This is for sure our last time. We did a three-year deal.”

The chemistry between Fey and Poehler is undeniable, however. Their close connection ultimately led to their return as cohosts, according to Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” Soria said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Fey previously opened up to Us about her and Poehler’s working relationship and the close friendship they share.

“I’m ready, I’m bringing it. Amy and I get along very well in that way,” the Wine Country star said in 2015. “[We’re] easygoing and we are supportive of, ‘What have you got? Okay, great. I’ll do this then.’ We work very well together in that way.”

Fey also revealed that the pair share one very important hosting rule when it comes to repeating material: “Don’t do anything more than three times.”

The date of the 2021 Golden Globes has yet to be announced.