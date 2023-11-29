Tina Knowles came to daughter Beyoncé’s defense after the internet questioned if she had lightened her skin for her Renaissance premiere.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Knowles, 69, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, alongside a video edit of Beyoncé, 42. “She does a film, called The Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?”

The clip began with a photo of the singer from the Saturday, November 25, screening of her concert documentary where she rocked platinum blonde hair and a sparkly silver Versace gown. On top of the photo, a series of comments appeared claiming that Beyoncé’s skin looked lighter and questioned “why she looks so white.”

“How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy,” Knowles continued. “Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. ALIEN Superstar duh!”

After a few seconds, the image disappeared and a snippet of moments throughout her career played alongside her song “Brown Skin Girl.”

In her lengthy post, Knowles shared her disappointment for the individuals who were acting “ignorant.” She pointed out that countless “beautiful talented Black celebrities” have rocked platinum hair since Etta James and questioned if the same trolls have accused them of “trying to be white.” Knowles confessed she was fed up with the double standard when it comes to Beyoncé.

“I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” she penned. “Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her. I am sick of you losers.”

Knowles acknowledged that her daughter was going to be upset about her speaking out on the matter. She concluded her message by gushing over how generous, thoughtful and a great role model Beyoncé is for their community.

In honor of her daughter’s accomplishment, Knowles was in attendance for Beyoncé’s premiere in Beverly Hills. The star-studded event also brought out several big names and good friends of the pop star including Gabrielle Union, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Kris Jenner and others.