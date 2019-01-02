Tinashe Parties at Same Spot As Ex Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner on NYE

It’s a small world after all! Tinashe hit up Drake’s party at Delilah for New Year’s Eve as her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was spotted getting close to Kendall Jenner at the same shindig.

The 25-year-old singer appeared to be having loads of fun at the Monday, December 31, gathering in Los Angeles. She sported an orange mini-dress and matching coat with neon pumps.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 23, and Simmons, 22, rang in the new year alongside her sister Kylie Jenner and the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s boyfriend, Travis Scott. The foursome were seen outside the venue as they snuck in and out of the event via a back door.

The Jenners attended the soiree amid their brother-in-law Kanye West’s feud with Drake, 32, sparking speculation about where the sisters stand in the battle.

New Year’s Eve was not the first time the exes bumped into each other at Delilah. Tinashe accused Simmons in July of contacting her while he was inside the restaurant with the model. “He’s texting me,” she told TMZ at the time. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”

The “2 On” songstress and the Philadelphia 76ers point guard dated from March until May 2018.

Simmons and Jenner began seeing each other in May. After splitting in September, a source told Us the two “are not together but they’re hanging out.”

The insider added of the pair’s close relationship: “They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up. Kendall likes hanging out with Ben — he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to.”

