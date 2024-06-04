Tish Cyrus Supports Daughter Noah Amid Dominic Purcell Drama

Tish Cyrus is a proud mama.

Tish, 57, shared a post via Instagram on Monday, June 3, congratulating her daughter, Noah Cyrus, on her new modeling contract.

“Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️,” Tish captioned the post, sharing a WWD headline about Noah, 24, signing with IMG Models.

Tish’s celebratory post comes amid what sources described as tension between mother and daughter over Tish’s relationship with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Tish and Purcell got married in August 2023.

Us Weekly reported in February that Noah had been seeing Purcell, 54, for eight to nine months before Tish started “pursuing” him.

However, Noah shared a birthday tribute to her mom in May to mark Tish’s 57th birthday. Noah posted a throwback photo of her as a child posing with her mom, who can be seen holding a cake with several lit candles, via social media on May 13. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday mom.”

In May, a source exclusively told Us that Noah is putting the family drama behind her.

“She just wants to focus on her life and move forward,” the source said. “It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her.”

Noah and her brother, Braison Cyrus, 30, appeared to skip Tish’s wedding to Purcell, held at their sister Miley Cyrus’ Los Angeles home last August, and indicated via social media that they were instead at Walmart. Noah’s sister Brandi Cyrus, 37, and brother Trace Cyrus, 35, did attend the nuptials.

“When the whole Tish and Dominic situation unfolded, Noah was extremely distraught,” the source told Us in May. “Although Noah’s relationship with Dominic wasn’t extremely serious, it still felt like a betrayal in her eyes.”

Despite being willing to rekindle her relationship with Tish, Noah isn’t interested in having a relationship with Purcell, the source added.

“That just feels strange,” the insider said, adding that Noah and Purcell are not currently in contact.