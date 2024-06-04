Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Tish Cyrus Celebrates Daughter Noah’s New Modeling Contract Amid Dominic Purcell Drama

By
Tish Cyrus Supports Daughter Noah Amid Dominic Purcell Drama
Tish and Noah Cyrus. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tish Cyrus is a proud mama.

Tish, 57, shared a post via Instagram on Monday, June 3, congratulating her daughter, Noah Cyrus, on her new modeling contract.

“Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️,” Tish captioned the post, sharing a WWD headline about Noah, 24, signing with IMG Models.

Tish’s celebratory post comes amid what sources described as tension between mother and daughter over Tish’s relationship with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Tish and Purcell got married in August 2023.

Us Weekly reported in February that Noah had been seeing Purcell, 54, for eight to nine months before Tish started “pursuing” him.

Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years

However, Noah shared a birthday tribute to her mom in May to mark Tish’s 57th birthday. Noah posted a throwback photo of her as a child posing with her mom, who can be seen holding a cake with several lit candles, via social media on May 13. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday mom.”

In May, a source exclusively told Us that Noah is putting the family drama behind her.

Tish Cyrus Details How Dominic Purcell Went From Her 'Hall Pass' to Blocking Her to Her Husband
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell. Courtesy of Tish Cyrus/Instagram

“She just wants to focus on her life and move forward,” the source said. “It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her.”

Noah and her brother, Braison Cyrus, 30, appeared to skip Tish’s wedding to Purcell, held at their sister Miley Cyrus’ Los Angeles home last August, and indicated via social media that they were instead at Walmart. Noah’s sister Brandi Cyrus, 37, and brother Trace Cyrus, 35, did attend the nuptials.

Yesno Jumpsuit Orange Amazon

Deal of the Day

Jump for this Jumpsuit While it’s Still 39% Off! View Deal

“When the whole Tish and Dominic situation unfolded, Noah was extremely distraught,” the source told Us in May. “Although Noah’s relationship with Dominic wasn’t extremely serious, it still felt like a betrayal in her eyes.”

Despite being willing to rekindle her relationship with Tish, Noah isn’t interested in having a relationship with Purcell, the source added.

“That just feels strange,” the insider said, adding that Noah and Purcell are not currently in contact.

In this article

Noah Cyrus Grammys 2021 Wildest Beauty

Noah Cyrus
Tish Cyrus Thinks She's Found Her 'Soulmate' With Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus Split hat

Tish Cyrus

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!