Todd Chrisley is refusing to meet his daughter Savannah Chrisley’s new boyfriend, Robert Shiver.

“You know, Dad is very against it just because, ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,’ and I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing,” Savannah, 26, told Entertainment Tonight on November 9.

Todd, 54, and his wife Julie Chrisley were convicted in November 2022 on 12 accounts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud. Todd was initially serving 12 years behind bars until he got his sentence reduced to 10 years. Julie was originally serving a seven-year prison sentence but got hers reduced by 14-months.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars share Savannah as well as sons Chase and Grayson. Todd also shares Lindsie and Kyle with a previous wife.

Savannah and Shiver went Instagram official the week before, when she posted sweet snaps of the pair, including one of them kissing. “Sometimes… it just works ❤️,” she captioned her post.

“Mom’s very much all for it ’cause she’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,'” she said. “And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she’s heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure. Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they’ll be home sooner than later.”

Savannah, for her part, told the outlet that she misses talking with her dad about her dating life.

“Anyone I’ve ever dated, he and I have spoken about, like, I’ve told him everything,” she shared. “So, I long for those conversations — to have them, to tell him all the amazing things that are happening within my relationship and how awesome Robert is and how he’s responded to certain situations; how he has responded to situations in my life is something I’ve always wanted … we both are very similar, so that’s a thing I feel, like, he’s the male version of me.”

As for her new relationship, Savannah said the reaction has been “95 percent positive,” but they have been met with some criticism. Her new beau is still married to his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, who allegedly plotted to kill him by hiring a hitman. The pair filed for divorce in April.

“Everything that’s going on in his life, it could last years, you know? I’m like, ‘Hey, he had filed for divorce.’ Like, I get it, yeah, I would love it if he was legally divorced but like, what’s he supposed to do? Wait two or three years in order to move on?” Savannah confessed. “That’s the tough part, just hearing all the flak that’s coming my way.”