Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have been together for nearly a decade, but the Vanderpump Rules couple haven’t had the easiest relationship.

“We’ve been through so much and I mean, arguably at so many points in our relationship, you could say, ‘They probably should’ve broken up or gone their separate ways,’” the 37-year-old TomTom co-owner told Us Weekly exclusively while celebrating National Margarita Day with Patrón. “But we got through it. We were stubborn. We put the work in and now I can say, without a doubt, I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I think we both are.”

Tom and Katie, 33, started dating two years before Bravo cameras started documenting their relationship. The twosome tied the knot on the Bravo series in August 2016.

“This year we’ll have been together for 10 years,” Katie told Us. “That’s a decade. I think there’s something to be said there.”

Tom added, “There were times early on that I definitely didn’t think it was going to last. I think we both had moments early on like various, but man, I’m just so happy we made it.”

Bravo fans watched Tom and Katie struggle with cheating rumors and communication for several seasons, especially when alcohol was involved.

“It’s controlled. I’m not at the table screaming like, ‘My boyfriend’s in there sticking up for that whore!’” Katie explained about her drinking habits, referring to her meltdown at Scheana Shay’s birthday party during season 2. “It’s not like that. … There’s layers to ‘Tequila Katie.’ There’s still fun ‘Tequila Katie’ that likes to turn up and have a good time.”

Tom agreed, noting that there “used to be” a “small window” between the layers.

“As her husband and someone who’s had to experience it firsthand and stuff — still suffers from PTSD from it — I kind of miss it sometimes too,” he quipped Us.

Now, the twosome can happily sip on tequila together, even taking a behind the scenes look at how their favorite drink is made.

“Each bottle is touched by 60 hands. It’s pretty remarkable. Like, you don’t think about it,” Katie told Us. “You just think it’s in a factory, no one even sees it and it’s just like dark in there. It’s just such a really warm environment and it just feels like there’s so much heart there that we just fell even more in love with Patròn and everything that they’re about.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.