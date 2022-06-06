Moving out. Less than three months after filing for divorce, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are preparing to leave the home they shared together.

“Update … in case you’re wondering … I just live amongst a sea of boxes,” Maloney, 35, wrote via her Instagram Stories over the weekend. “Moving in 2 days.”

Schwartz, 39, took to the app on Sunday, June 5, to post photos of his own moving boxes. The TomTom co-owner also posted a picture of the former couple’s dogs, writing, “Children of divorce.”

The Vanderpump Rules stars confirmed their split on March 15, with their divorce documents revealing their date of separation as February 12.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney wrote via Instagram at the time. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz noted in his statement that the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host was the one to ask for the divorce.

“We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely [sic] possible over the course of our relationship,” he noted. “I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love and being a better partner. I don’t look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family. I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées.”

The following month, the former SURver got candid about living together when they initially split.

“We own a home together. We’re going to sell our house, but we have some repairs that we’re doing. … We have to get it ready to sell,” she said on the “We Met at Acme” podcast in April. “We’re not sleeping in bed together. It’s working, it’s peaceful.”

Maloney added that the former spouses are determined to stay friends.

“[Tom is] not the type of guy to get, like, super, super jealous. I think that we really can remain friends. Like, our friendship is really the core of our relationship,” she said. “That’s kind of what’s carried us through and this far and everything. We just really, genuinely have a great bond. I think it would really break both of our hearts for us to have spent 12 years together and have this rich history with one another and then to just not be friends. He’s not gonna stop being friends with some of my best friends and vice versa. So, like, a lot of our lives would have to change for us to just not be friends anymore.”

The twosome are expected to film season 10 of Vanderpump Rules together this summer.