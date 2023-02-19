Actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 61-year-old Saving Private Ryan actor’s spokesperson, Charles Lago, confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, February 19. According to Lago, Sizemore had been found unconscious at his Los Angeles home hours earlier. The Cobra Kai alum was rushed to a local hospital, where he is under medical observation.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait-and-see situation,” Lago told the outlet in a statement, noting his family is “aware” of his condition. “There are no future updates at this time.”

The Pearl Harbor actor is best known for his role as Sergeant Mike Horvath in Saving Private Ryan, which was released in 1998 and directed by Steven Spielberg. Sizemore has also starred in the likes of Black Hawk Down, Heat, Passenger 57 and Company of Heroes. Sizemore recently played Dr. Tom for eight episodes of Barbee Rehab, which aired last year.

“Natural Born Killers, it was my first big lead in a movie,” he recalled during an April 2022 appearance on Good Day Sacramento. “My first day shooting with Tommy Lee Jones and Oliver Stone came over to me and said, ‘Before we start to today, I want to let you know that I’m making a table and I got three good legs and I need another leg and you’re that leg. You’re not going to wobble are you?’”

Sizemore jokingly added: “It didn’t instill a lot of confidence me. … I said, ‘I don’t have any intention to wobble.’ That was my introduction to the uncompromising way to make movies.”

The Michigan native — who shares children Jagger and Jayden with ex Janelle McIntire — also has a history of past drug use. Sizemore was charged with methamphetamine possession in 2007, to which he pleaded no contest.

The Celebrity Rehab alum later made headlines in November 2017, when he was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl on the set of a movie.

“I never, nor would I ever, sexually touch a child. I have done many things I’m not proud of in this life. However, I did not do this,” Sizemore told the Daily Mail in a statement at the time, denying the “repulsive” claims. “These allegations are completely untrue and unfounded and I will do everything in my power to clear my name.”

The Relic actor — who previously served jail time in 2003 for allegedly assaulting then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss — was subsequently dropped by his management firm and agency following the scandal. Sizemore’s accuser filed a lawsuit, and it was dismissed in 2020.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support. To report child abuse, consult the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Child Welfare Information Gateway for state-specific reporting phone numbers.