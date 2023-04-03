No drama here? Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan shut down rumors that she and Pamela Anderson aren’t on good terms.

“We’re all good. We want happiness. We want everyone to be friends,” the comedian, 36, said of her relationship with Anderson, 55, to TMZ on Saturday, April 1, also noting that she wouldn’t joke about the model during her stand-up sets.

A feud between the two began in February when the Baywatch alum released her documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and memoir, Love, Pamela. In the book and Netflix special, Anderson spoke candidly about her marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer, 60, to whom she was wed from 1995 to 1998 and with whom she shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

The former Playboy model recalled her decision to divorce the musician in her tell-all after he physically abused her in 1998. (The rocker pleaded no contest and served time in jail for the assault.)

“The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Anderson wrote in her memoir. ”I was crushed. I still couldn’t believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies.”

Decades after their tumultuous split, Anderson revealed she and the rocker still “check in” with one another. ”Tommy is the father of my kids and I’m forever grateful,” she wrote, adding, “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever in love.”

Furlan — who married Lee in February 2019 — spoke out against the criticism she and her husband were facing at the time of the release of Anderson’s projects.

“I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I’m good, don’t worry,” the former Vine star said via TikTok at the time. “And don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying … I don’t live in that world.”

Furlan went on to note that she was “lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off and could care less. For her part, she doesn’t “sweat the comments” from people who don’t know her and her relationship with Lee.

Anderson and Lee’s relationship made headlines in 2022 with Hulu’s release of Pam & Tommy, the miniseries starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James that detailed the leak of the former couple’s 1995 sex tape. Anderson — who shared she had “no desire to watch” the series — claimed in her book that the incident “ruined lives, starting with [her and Tommy’s] relationship.”

Since her split from Lee, the Canada native has been married and divorced five times.