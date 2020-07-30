An unbreakable bond. Toni Braxton shared a message on the importance of family following her sister Tamar Braxton‘s hospitalization for a “possible overdose” earlier this month.

The “Un-Breakable” singer, 52, posted a family portrait via Instagram on Wednesday, July 29, featuring her sisters Tamar, 43, Traci Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton and their mother, Evelyn Braxton. “Family is everything! Especially sisters!” Toni captioned the photo.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! star was transported to a hospital on July 16 in Los Angeles after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live.

“There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Us at the time. “The person was then transported to a nearby hospital.”

Adefeso, 49, told the dispatcher in his 911 call that he believed Tamar had attempted suicide after drinking alcohol and taking prescription pills. He added that the “Love and War” singer had left a note for her family members.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day,” Tamar’s rep told The Blast in a statement at the time. “More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Days later, her rep told the outlet that she had been “transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment.”

Adefeso gave an update on the “My Man” singer’s condition on July 23. “On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” he said in a statement to The Blast. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

The businessman added that “this is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

However, Adefeso said that Tamar is now seeking mental health treatment in the aftermath of her hospitalization.

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment,” he explained.

The Real alum has received plenty of support from her fans and celebrity friends, including NeNe Leaks who urged her followers to “check on your strong friends.”

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, captioned a picture of herself and Tamar via Instagram. “People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).