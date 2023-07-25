Tori Kelly and Husband Andre Murillo’s Relationship Timeline

Tori Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, always has her back.

“He’s so supportive,” Kelly said of the former basketball player during a March 2023 appearance on Access Daily. “He’s literally, like, my biggest fan.”

The twosome tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating. Kelly shared an Instagram photo of the nuptials at the time.

“To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial,” the caption read, quoting Tim Keller. “To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God.”

Keep scrolling to see Kelly and Murillo’s love story over the years:

2016

The pair met through mutual friends and were mostly long-distance in the early stages of their romance.

2017

Murillo proposed to the “Missin U” singer in September. Kelly shared the news via Instagram, writing “I love you,” alongside a photo of her covering her face in surprise.

Murillo celebrated the milestone with a post of his own. “To have and to hold … to cherish and protect. My best friend said ‘yes,’” he captioned a photo of himself hugging his then-fiancée.

2018

The lovebirds exchanged vows in May. That October, Kelly gushed to Us Weekly about her husband. “Marriage is amazing,” she said. “It’s so special to have your best friend [as a] partner and get to do life together.”

2019

Kelly and Murillo became proud pet parents when they brought home their toy poodle, Frodo, in April.

“This picture makes me so happy,” the athlete captioned an Instagram photo of Kelly smiling with Frodo on her lap at the time. “Her smile since the day we got Frodo. Whatever it takes because I could look at that smile forever ❤️❤️❤️.”

2020

The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in May amid the coronavirus lockdown. Kelly told E! News at the time that she and Murillo were still “learning a lot” about each other.

“It’s just, like, so beautiful, I think, to just be able to learn and grow together. I think commitment is just such a beautiful thing,” she told the outlet. “Because it’s like you’re accepting all of a person; the good or the bad. And when you get through those rough times, it just becomes even more beautiful.”

2021

Murillo penned a sweet Instagram tribute to the Grammy winner to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

“Happy 3 year anniversary to the love of my life. Every single day with you is a blessing beyond anything I could have ever deserved,” he wrote alongside several photos of him and Kelly. “Your gentle and loving soul toward all makes me want to become the best man I could possibly be. It is an honor to be your husband and biggest fan. I love you beyond measure.”

2022

The duo dressed up as characters from the 1987 film The Princess Bride for Halloween, with Kelly as Buttercup and Murillo as André the Giant’s character, Fezzik.

“Nah, nobody has ever called me Andre the Giant before,” Murillo, who is 6’7”, quipped via Instagram alongside photos of the pair’s costumes.

2023

In July, Kelly was hospitalized after passing out during a night out with friends, TMZ reported. Upon arrival, doctors discovered blood clots in the American Idol alum’s legs and lungs.

Amid his wife’s hospitalization, Murillo shared a clip from Kelly’s song with Justin Bieber and Chandler Moore, “Where Do I Fit In.”

In the audio snippet, which Murillo shared via his Instagram Story, Kelly sings: “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities. And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.”