Tori Roloff didn’t exactly have a swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day this year, but she said her heart was “full” regardless.

The Little People, Big World star, 28, got candid on Instagram about her V-Day highs and lows on Friday, February 14, saying that her two kids with husband Zach Roloff — son Jackson, 2, and daughter Lilah, 2 months — were both sick on the holiday.

“So this is a pretty accurate picture of how our day went,” Tori wrote, captioning a photo of Jackson wailing on a Valentine’s Day 2019 playdate with Brooklyn, daughter of family friend Erica Meichtry. “Today did not go as planned at all. I didn’t get any photos of how cute my kids were, or my husbands reaction to our valentines gift, or even a photo of the flowers I received. Honestly today was a mess. Both my kids are sick, I never got out of sweats, and I’m pretty sure there is spit up on every surface of my house.”

Tori managed to find the silver lining, though. “This may be how I look on the outside today, but it’s exactly opposite of how I feel on the inside,” she wrote. “I don’t have cute Instagram photos for you all but my heart has never been more full today. I’m thankful for a husband who trusts his wife’s intuition (even though I have to cry it out first). I’m thankful I have two kids to care for even during hard times like today. And I’m thankful I have a roof over my head to accommodate all the mess.

She went on: “Our God has a funny way of checking us on what’s important. Today I am reminded of that and I hope you will be too. Love your people every day. Not just today. Happy Valentine’s Day anyway.”

Tori opened up about another punishing day earlier this month, as well, as she and Zach took their kids to Disneyland. “Traveling today was really hard,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Lilah just doesn’t travel the best, unfortunately (she’s 2 months old so I know I need to give her some grace.) She’s a little more particular when it comes to anything really and it’s been a mental adjustment for me. … I was so exhausted and frustrated and feeling like a bad mom for taking my 2-month-old out.”

Mercifully, a woman on Tori’s flight boosted her spirits with a “Hello Gorgeous” cookie. “This woman didn’t know me at all and told me that she carries cookies for people that are having a rough day,” the reality star wrote. “I burst into tears on the plane after. … It made my whole night and I just wanted to say thank you.”