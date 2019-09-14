



“She had an unfair rap. She took it and took it like a champ,” Spelling, 46, said of Doherty, 48, to Us Weekly exclusively at the BB Lifestyle luncheon on Thursday, September 12. “Once they gave her that label, it lived with her, her whole career, and that’s unfortunate.”

The Stori Telling author continued, “I know what it’s like to get a label of something and that’s the one story that stays with you forever, and it just wasn’t true.”

Spelling admitted that there were “ups and downs and feuding,” but she concluded that “we were all really good friends.”

Before the BH90210 quasi-revival debuted on Fox in August, Spelling and Doherty starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 with Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Luke Perry and Gabrielle Carteris. Though the Charmed alum left the teen drama after season 4 in 1994, the series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

Spelling previously denied feud rumors between her and Doherty. However, Garth has admitted that she sometimes butted heads with the Heathers actress.

“We were locked in this sound stage for 14-16 hours every day,” Garth, 47, wrote in her 2014 memoir, Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde. “There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other’s eyes out.”

During an August appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the What I Like About You alum also noted that Spelling was often the “peacekeeper” between Garth and Doherty.

Fox’s BH90210 addressed the real-life tension with Doherty and her costars. Spelling regarded the story arc as “great,” adding that the cast “wanted to do that because so much of that was made up.”

“[People] were always talking about feuds and always making her the bad guy and it wasn’t always necessarily bad,” she told Us on Thursday. “But at the time, we didn’t have a platform to tell people. … There wasn’t social media. There wasn’t interaction and now we’re able to say, ‘We’re going to address those rumors and show you what it’s really been like, and it’s a family.’”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

