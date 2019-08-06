



Turns out Kelly and Brenda weren’t the only ones who fought over clothes. While Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling both agreed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival, BH90210, wouldn’t be the same without Shannen Doherty, it wasn’t always milkshakes and megaburgers at the Peach Pit for the women.

“[Tori] was the peacekeeper, that’s true, because she loved both of us,” Garth explained during an appearance with Spelling on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, August 5, noting that she and Doherty were both “young” and “so stupid.”

“I can only remember one incident and that was when, yeah, we took it outside,” the What I Like About You alum added. “I’m a midwestern girl. I spent some time in Glendale, Arizona, and that makes you tough.”

When Cohen asked who won the fight, Garth revealed that their male costars held them back from exchanging blows.

Spelling, for her part, wanted nothing to do with the incident: “I stayed in my dressing room when it was happening, shaking.”

While the Garth initially didn’t want to disclose the “stupid” reason why things nearly got physical between her and Doherty, she eventually spilled the tea with the help of Spelling.

“You guys were teasing each other and she, like, pulled your skirt up,” the True Tori alum revealed.

“We were teasing, yeah, I didn’t care for that,” Garth admitted, motioning her hands up. “Like who does that? I wouldn’t do that to someone. … I’m pretty sure I got in her face. We are just both very strong, Aries women. We don’t back down no matter what.”

Earlier on Monday, Spelling and Garth told Entertainment Tonight why they are OK with discussing their past drama with Doherty in the media after making amends.

“You know, you have to embrace everything, even the bad things,” Garth explained. ”So, I think we were all on board to look at people’s perceptions of us and flip it and take the power back.”

BH90210 premieres on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

