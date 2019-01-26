Free again? Sarah Palin’s son Track Palin was reportedly released early from a halfway house following his arrest for a domestic violence incident.

According to TMZ, the Alaska Department of Corrections confirmed that the 29-year-old was released from the Cordova Residential Center on Thursday, January 24.

The website reported that Track wore an electronic monitoring device and received credit for doing so, leading to his early release.

The politician’s son was ordered in October 2018 to spend a year in custody. Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said at the time that he was unlikely to spend any time in jail.

Track was arrested in Wasilla, Alaska, in September 2018 after he allegedly refused to let a woman leave his house, took away her phone and hit her in the head. He was charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He pleaded “not guilty, for sure” to the counts when he appeared in court later that month.

The Army veteran was also taken into custody in December 2017 following an altercation with his father, Todd Palin. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing.

Track was already on probation at that time for allegedly pointing a gun at his then-girlfriend and punching her.

Bristol Palin addressed her brother’s legal troubles in September. “My brother is a grown man, and I really don’t have anything to even say about it,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions just like I make my own decisions.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!