Can’t catch a break. Two months after being hospitalized for pancreatitis, Travis Barker has been knocked down by another illness — COVID-19.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took to social media on Thursday, August 18, to share the bad news with his fans. “Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums,” Barker wrote via Instagram alongside a shirtless photo of himself playing with drumsticks.

The news comes one week after Machine Gun Kelly confirmed the California native would be joining him on tour despite health experts seemingly advising against it.

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” the “Bloody Valentine” artist, 32, captioned an August 9 Instagram Story with Barker.

The Good Mourning star kicked off his Mainstream Sellout tour earlier this summer, with the drummer making a few surprise cameos at various shows. Ahead of his last few stops, however, MGK asked Barker to make his role more permanent.

“Put a middle finger up if you’ll play LOVE RACE with us tonight,” the Texas native wrote in a second Instagram Story photo of the drummer holding up his injured thumb. “[It] looks like a middle finger.”

Barker has yet to address the broken appendage or Kelly’s claims about going against the medical advice. In June, however, the DTA Record founder was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote via his Instagram Story last month after being released from medical care. “But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. “I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Prior to his COVID-19 quarantine, wife Kourtney Kardashian had been supporting Barker on the road, spotlighting their adventure via social media.

“Tour wife,” the Poosh founder, 43, said via Instagram on August 12 alongside a carousel of photos that showed the duo backstage. In the pics, the lovebirds — who tied the knot earlier this year — hugged before and after he went on the stage.

“Tour life’s better with you 🖤😈,” the Blink-182 drummer replied to Kardashian’s post.

The rocker the Kardashians star have been particularly focused on their deep connection lately, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair are “stronger than ever, especially after [Barker’s] health scare,” noting that his time in the hospital only brought them closer as a couple. “They’re truly enjoying this new newlywed phase,” the insider told Us.

The source also revealed that the two have been “inseparable and have barely spent time apart since the wedding,” and that the Hulu personality cares for her husband “deeply.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!