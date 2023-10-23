Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are in awe of the drummer’s “spot on” wax figure.

“This is insane. It looks so f—king real,” Barker, 47, said in a video shared via Madame Tussauds Wax Museum’s Instagram account on Sunday, October 22. “I just need one of these for when I go on tour that I can leave with my wife and kids. They’d be so happy.”

Barker was quick to FaceTime Kourtney, 44, and show off the wax figure.

“Oh, my God,” Kourtney said when Barker unveiled the statue. He added, “Honey, it looks so real. Isn’t it crazy, baby?”

Barker was speechless as he further examined the “really perfect” wax figure, noting that the museum paid attention to detail, even adding the freckle in his ear.

“I don’t even know what to say. This is incredible,” he added. “Honestly, it looks like I am somehow staring at myself … everyone’s going to be blown away.”

Barker’s wax figure is currently on display at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas. The statue is wearing “an outfit donated by Barker and is styled in one of his signature looks, an all black outfit featuring a leather jacket, boots, pants and a studded belt,” according to the brand’s press release. Not to mention, the wax figure is complete with a replica wedding ring to go along with his other silver jewelry.

He and Kourtney tied the knot in various ceremonies last year and are expecting their first baby together, a son. Kourtney didn’t join Barker in Las Vegas when his wax figure was debuted and has been dealing with pregnancy complications.

Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney missed out on her 43rd birthday celebration on Sunday because she was home on bed rest.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨,” Kim wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️ and Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”

Kourtney, for her part, has not shared any details about her bed rest, but she did share a health update last month after undergoing emergency fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she shared via Instagram on September 6. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney explained that she “wasn’t prepared” to be rushed to the hospital during her pregnancy.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”