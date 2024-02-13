Jason Kelce has seen firsthand how the buzz surrounding his brother Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift has its downsides.

While speaking about the “drawbacks” of fame during a Monday, February, 12, appearance on “The Big Podcast With Shaq,” Jason, 36, acknowledged that “Travis knows way more than I do.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center continued: “[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

Jason went on to share that he and Travis, 34, are “still learning” how to navigate their status as public figures.

“Listen, we’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level,” he explained. “It’s just an added level, a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”

While Swift’s fame might complicate Travis’ life a bit, the athlete has been a good sport about the extra attention.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them …. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” Travis said during a November 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Travis and Swift, 34, were first spotted together in September 2023 when the singer showed up to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs for the first time.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift clarified during her December 2023 Time profile. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The Grammy winner has since made several appearances at Travis’ games, including at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Swift sat in a suite at the game with pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Lana Del Rey, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller. She was also joined by her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, as well as members of Travis’ family, including Jason and wife Kylie Kelce, and their mom and dad, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.

After the Chiefs’ victory, Swift and Travis shared several kisses on the field before going out to celebrate. On Monday, Swift joked via TikTok about the afterparty vibe not being family friendly.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned a clip of herself sitting with her parents at a crowded club as the DJ played Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy.” Travis was also in the video, sticking his tongue out playfully.