Yes, Travis Kelce has seen the conversation surrounding his resurfaced tweets.

“What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then,” Kelce, 34, told older brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, November 22, episode of their “New Heights” podcast while recapping what Jason, 36, jokingly called “the biggest news” of the week.

The brothers laughed as they discussed Travis’ digital footprint. “Everybody’s a big fan of college Travis,” Jason quipped.

Travis went on to confess that he wanted to wipe his old posts from the web entirely before fans dug them up. “I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” he said. “Like, since I’ve gotten to the [NFL], I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.’ And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f–king dove into 2011. What a f–king year that was.”

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

In an attempt to ease his brother’s mind, Jason added, “I think we all have tweets that we would love to have deleted,” before asking what goes through Travis’ head when he rereads his posts from years prior.

“I was just using Twitter as, like, a diary,” Travis replied with a laugh. “I’m just out here saying nonsense.”

One tweet that stuck out to both the Kelces and to fans was originally posted in April 2011. “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” Travis wrote at the time.

During the podcast, Travis teased that he spelled squirrel “like a jackass,” but Jason was more positive. “I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on,” Jason declared. “I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way.”

Related: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Social media users recently scoured Travis’ feed amid his budding romance with Taylor Swift and were surprised by what they found. “Bout to get some Taco Bell!!! then hit everyone up, n see whats poppin tonight,” he wrote in 2009. In several subsequent posts, he misspelled Chipotle as “Chipolte.” (After the tweets went viral, a Chipotle location in Kansas City put up a new sign to align with Travis’ alternate spelling.)

“This is why I don’t tweet anymore,” Travis said on Wednesday. “Because it’s just nonsense.”

Swifties have been vocal about their feelings toward Travis since he was first linked to the pop star, 33, in September. Many die-hard fans have even taken to watching football since the relationship began to join Swift in cheering for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs. While Swift has attended four of his games so far this season, she wasn’t present when Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chiefs on Monday, November 20, in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

Travis did, however, travel to see Swift perform in Argentina earlier this month for the international leg of her Eras Tour. As their schedules ramp up, the couple are looking forward to spending as much time together as possible.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

The insider added: “They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time.”