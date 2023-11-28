Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole seems to have her eye on a new NFL star — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Nicole, 32, reposted an X (formerly Twitter) video of Hurts, 25, at a Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday, November 27. “Fly eagles fly,” she captioned the clip, which zoomed in on Hurts.

After some X users teased Nicole in the comments about thirsting over the athlete, she defended herself with a subsequent flirty tweet.

“Y’all have eyes too. 😂,” she wrote.

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Some commenters appreciated Nicole’s honesty. “Lmao she so real for this bc yeah we’re all down bad for him 😂,” one X user wrote. Others, however, pointed out that Hurts is already in a committed relationship with longtime girlfriend Bryonna Rivera Burrows.

“I typically would be all for this cus this would be the most epic bounce back but babes he has a girl so it’s kinda disrespectful,” one person wrote.

Nicole previously dated Kelce, 34, on and off from 2017 to 2022. In October — as Kelce made headlines for sparking a romance with Taylor Swift — Nicole opened up about the “backlash” she’s gotten from online trolls in regards to her dating life.

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she said in an Instagram video while reading aloud from an open letter she penned to Black girls. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Related: Travis Kelce and Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole: The Way They Were Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole went through several relationship ups and downs before splitting for good in 2022. The exes dated on and off for five years after Nicole kicked things off by sending him an Instagram DM in 2017. “He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months,” she […]

Later that month, Nicole opened up to People about going through a “major breakup” one year prior. Although she didn’t mention Kelce by name, she said the heartbreak led to her beginning therapy.

Kelce, meanwhile, addressed the split during a January appearance on “The Pivot Podcast.” During the interview, he shut down Barstool Sports’ reporting that the pair broke up because he forced Nicole to pay for half of everything.

“Don’t buy into that s—t,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”

Nicole also denied the rumors. “Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” she wrote via X in May 2022.

Kelce has since moved on with Swift, 33. The duo were first seen spending time together in September when Swift attended one of Kelce’s games in Kansas City. Earlier this week, sources exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome are planning to spend Christmas and New Year’s together.

Related: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” one insider shared. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

With football season and Swift’s Eras Tour in full swing, the couple have gone out of their way to find time for each other.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a second source told Us. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent together]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”