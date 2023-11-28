Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole seems to have her eye on a new NFL star — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Nicole, 32, reposted an X (formerly Twitter) video of Hurts, 25, at a Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday, November 27. “Fly eagles fly,” she captioned the clip, which zoomed in on Hurts.
After some X users teased Nicole in the comments about thirsting over the athlete, she defended herself with a subsequent flirty tweet.
“Y’all have eyes too. 😂,” she wrote.
Some commenters appreciated Nicole’s honesty. “Lmao she so real for this bc yeah we’re all down bad for him 😂,” one X user wrote. Others, however, pointed out that Hurts is already in a committed relationship with longtime girlfriend Bryonna Rivera Burrows.
“I typically would be all for this cus this would be the most epic bounce back but babes he has a girl so it’s kinda disrespectful,” one person wrote.
Nicole previously dated Kelce, 34, on and off from 2017 to 2022. In October — as Kelce made headlines for sparking a romance with Taylor Swift — Nicole opened up about the “backlash” she’s gotten from online trolls in regards to her dating life.
“They may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she said in an Instagram video while reading aloud from an open letter she penned to Black girls. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”
Later that month, Nicole opened up to People about going through a “major breakup” one year prior. Although she didn’t mention Kelce by name, she said the heartbreak led to her beginning therapy.
Kelce, meanwhile, addressed the split during a January appearance on “The Pivot Podcast.” During the interview, he shut down Barstool Sports’ reporting that the pair broke up because he forced Nicole to pay for half of everything.
“Don’t buy into that s—t,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”
Nicole also denied the rumors. “Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” she wrote via X in May 2022.
Kelce has since moved on with Swift, 33. The duo were first seen spending time together in September when Swift attended one of Kelce’s games in Kansas City. Earlier this week, sources exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome are planning to spend Christmas and New Year’s together.
“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” one insider shared. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”
With football season and Swift’s Eras Tour in full swing, the couple have gone out of their way to find time for each other.
“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a second source told Us. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent together]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”