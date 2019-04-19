Travis Scott’s bank account just lost nearly $400,000 over his canceled pre-Super Bowl LII concert.

TMZ reported on Thursday, April 18, that a judge ordered the 27-year-old rapper to pay $382,932.79 to the entertainment events company PJAM, which filed a lawsuit against him in March 2018. In response, his attorney, Howard King, told the website, “The jury verdict of $383K is disappointing, but far less than the seven-figure demands made by the promoters. We believe the verdict will be substantially reduced or overturned in subsequent proceedings.”

PJAM claimed in the suit that it paid Scott a $150,000 advance of his $200,000 performance fee for a show at the Minneapolis nightclub Myth Live. The company alleged that Scott “refused to show up” on the day of the event despite a contractual obligation, and did not paid back the money. PJAM stated that it suffered “reputational harm” over the last-minute cancellation.

The concert had been scheduled for February 3, 2018, two days after the Grammy nominee’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to their daughter, Stormi.

Scott fired back in April 2018 with a countersuit, in which he claimed that “three wannabe promoters” failed to set up travel arrangements for him to return to Los Angeles after the gig. His attorney said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time that Scott “apologizes to any fans who were duped by these promoters into showing up at the canceled show even after the promoters failed to take the steps to get Travis there.”

The “Sicko Mode” MC — who was a special guest during Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show this February — appeared to be in good spirits at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with Jenner, 21, just days before the jury reached a decision in the case.

