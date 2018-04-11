Tristan Thompson almost had an entirely different scandal to deal with. The Cleveland Cavaliers star and the mother of his first child, Jordan Craig, reportedly made a sex tape that was almost released to the public after he began dating Khloé Kardashian, according to The Blast.

The site reports that the tape was believed to be filmed in 2016 and resurfaced in November 2017 when the video was stolen off Craig’s cell phone. After the lifestyle blogger, who shares 15-month-old son Prince Oliver with Thompson, discovered the tape could be released, she reportedly worked with a lawyer to “secure the video and destroy it.”

News of the alleged sex tape comes the day after it was revealed Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian, who is nine months pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, with the basketball player.

Craig seemingly reacted to Thompson’s infidelity on her Instagram Story shortly after Daily Mail published footage on Tuesday, April 10, of the athlete getting close to a mystery brunette, who Twitter users later identified as Lani Blair, at a New York City club.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

A source told Us that the Revenge Body host was “shell-shocked” and “beside herself” when she learned Thompson was unfaithful.

“Khloé knew going into it that Tristan was an NBA player who would be on the road and facing lots of temptations. She heard the noise and knew what that was all about, but she felt that Tristan was different,” another insider explained. “They were always FaceTiming and in constant communication. He made her feel on top of the world and unlike any man she has been with. She trusted him.”

Kardashian, who is due to give birth any day, is currently in Cleveland, Ohio. A source told Us that the reality star “wants to get the hell out of Cleveland” amid the drama, but cannot fly because of how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Thompson is also in Cleveland and is expected to play in the Cavaliers’ last regular season game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!