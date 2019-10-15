



Is Tristan Thompson trying to ring in a new chapter with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian? A new promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals that the athlete gifted a diamond ring to the reality star.

“Look what Tristan gave me last night: a pink diamond,” Kardashian, 35, says in the clip.

“It looks fully like an engagement ring!” friend Scott Disick observes, holding up the sparkler.

But Kardashian doesn’t seem ready to be the NBA star’s fiancée. “No, no!” she exclaims in the promo, which was filmed after Thompson’s latest cheating scandal.

The former couple split in February after Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods, who was the best friend of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner at the time.

In the wake of the breakup, however, Kardashian and Thompson have remained in each other’s orbit as they coparent their daughter, True, 18 months.

“Khloé and Tristan have been spending time together primarily involving True,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile. Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian.”

The source added that Kardashian “doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan,” but “encourages him to spend time with True.”

Another insider also downplayed the prospect of a reconciliation. “Khloé is coparenting and not getting back with him,” the source said.

On the Monday, October 14, episode of the podcast “On Purpose,” Kardashian opened up about sharing True with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “It’s not easy for me,” she said. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that.”

She went on: “As long as it’s not hurting [me] in any way. If [coparenting with Disick] was hindering Kourtney [Kardashian’s] growth or if [coparenting] hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first because you are, in fact, taking care of your children. But if it’s not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it’s important to work on all relationships.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

