Closer to True? Tristan Thompson’s new bachelor pad in Encino, California, looks fit for a king.

The $8.5 million home features a pool, a grilling station and other amenities. Its white exterior and dark roof give off a sleek California vibe, while also helping the property stand out from its neighbors.

Thompson, 28, is a native of Canada and plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio. True, 17 months, and her mom, Khloé Kardashian, reside in California.

Earlier this week, the NBA player left a flirty comment on the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram post. “May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” she captioned a selfie on Thursday, September 26.

Thompson could not help but notice the sunny backdrop of the photo. “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond],” he replied in the comments section.

The athlete called another of his ex’s pics “perfection” — and also added a heart-eye emoji — on Saturday, September 21, but later deleted his remark.

Thompson and Kardashian split in February after more than two years of dating. The breakup followed his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. The pair previously weathered his infidelity with multiple women when the reality star was nine months pregnant with True.

The Revenge Body host revealed during the September 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Thompson “tried to, like, kiss me” ahead of True’s birthday party in April. She later stormed off in tears after he complained about his portrayal on the reality show.

Despite the personal drama, Kim Kardashian stepped in to defend the basketball player via Twitter on September 9. “Tristan is a really great dad,” she insisted. Days later, the KKW Beauty founder, 38, was spotted having dinner with Thompson in New York City. Her friends Jonathan Cheban, La La Anthony and Simon Huck were also in attendance for the gathering.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in August that Khloé “is really focusing on herself right now and is still not rushing to date anyone.”

Scroll to see photos of Thompson’s new multimillion-dollar bachelor pad!