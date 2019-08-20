



Taking things slow! Khloé Kardashian has been moving forward from the drama with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to jump back into the dating game just six months after their split.

“Khloé is really focusing on herself right now and is still not rushing to date anyone,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. As for the scandal that saw Thompson, 28, cheat on the Revenge Body host, 35, with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods, the insider notes that the “situation really hurt her” and adds, “it’s been difficult for her to completely get past it.”

Kardashian pulled the plug on her relationship with the NBA star in February after he and Woods, 21, were caught “making out” at a party in Los Angeles. Thompson’s rendezvous with the model wasn’t the first time he was caught being unfaithful to the Strong Looks Better Naked author.

Days before Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson’s now 17-month-old daughter, True, the pictures and videos of the athlete cheating on the reality star with multiple women surfaced.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and True spent time soaking up the sun on the beach, and the Good American cofounder opened up about investing in herself despite what she’s gone through in the past few months.

“This summer I have been focused on ME,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a light blue bikini on Sunday, August 18. “Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul.”

An insider told Us in March that things were looking up for Kardashian. “Khloé is doing really well,” the source said. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

Last month, the E! TV personality sat down with Us and chatted about coparenting True with Thompson. “I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job,” Kardashian explained to Us. “I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

