Not thinking it through. Tristan Thompson got trolled by fans of ex Khloé Kardashian after sharing an ironic message via social media — and they didn’t hold back on the sarcasm.

“Patterns and details is everything ⚪️😊🤞🏾,” the Canada native, 31, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself wearing an intricate white linen suit on Thursday, July 21.

While Thompson was likely referring to the shapes from his outfit in the snap, people were quick to call the NBA star out for the “pattern” of cheating he’s displayed throughout the years while dating the Kardashians star, 38.

“And some patterns are hard to break 🤦‍♀️. You would know about patterns,” one Instagram user said, while another replied, “You said it best. Patterns are everything 😬.”

Some fans were less elusive with their commentary. “True THAT. Maybe Khloe should have payed [sic] more attention to your patterns,” one person wrote.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has been trolled following the news that he and the Strong Looks Better Naked author were expecting their second child via surrogate earlier this month. The Chicago Bulls player was recently name-dropped by Lil Rel Howery at the 2022 ESPYs for making headlines once again.

“Chloe Kim, I knew you would be successful because you have two Kardashian names in your name,” the Carmichael Show alum, 42, said to the snowboarder in the crowd on Wednesday, July 20, referring to Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian. “Only advice, watch out for the Tristans, all I got to say. I said it! Y’all thinking it.”

Thompson has a long history of infidelity but his most recent scandal came in fall 2021 when he was he was quietly in a legal battle with Maralee Nichols over the paternity of her child. The original lawsuit was filed in June 2021, three months after the NBA player hooked up with Nichols, 31, in March 2021. The legal drama went public in December 2021 — the same month she gave birth to son Theo — and Khloé learned that the former Cleveland Cavalier had once again but unfaithful.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said during an episode of The Kardashians in June.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that. She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future,” a source told Us at the time.

While Thompson, who shares 4-year-old True with the Revenge Body host, has yet to publicly acknowledge that he and Khloé are expanding their family, he apologized to his ex when a paternity test confirmed he was the father of Theo in January.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

