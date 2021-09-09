Adding fuel to the fire! Tyler Cameron’s ex-girlfriend Camila Kendra spent time with pal Lewis Hamilton in Monaco after previously shutting down relationship speculation, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The 23-year-old model saw the 36-year-old racing driver during a recent vacation to Europe with her family. “She did not stay at his house,” the insider explains, noting that the duo are “good friends at this point and nothing more.”

Kendra is currently back in Florida, but is gearing up to fly to London for work soon, the source adds, revealing that the Miami native’s busy schedule is something she and Hamilton have bonded over.

“As two highly successful and driven people, Camila and Lewis definitely relate to each other’s professional demands,” the insider tells Us. “They enjoy hanging out as friends when time allows.”

Kendra’s nonstop career “doesn’t lend time right now for anything more than being friends with [him] or anyone else for that matter,” the source says.

According to the insider, Kendra is a “very busy girl” who likes traveling with her family and hanging out with friends — including Hamilton — during any downtime she may have. “Being in a relationship … is on the back burner,” the source adds.

Kendra initially sparked romance speculation last month when she posted sexy photos on Instagram, some of which featured a trophy wall behind her. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to wonder whether she was at Hamilton’s house because of the awards.

In another photo, Kendra appeared to be wearing a plaid shirt that the U.K. native had also been photographed wearing. However, the model’s rep told Us at the time that the rumors are “100 percent” false.

“Camila and Lewis are absolutely not dating. They are just friends and nothing more,” her rep explained in a statement in August.

A source later clarified that the photos were taken before she and Cameron, 28, broke up — and that the shirt actually belonged to the former Bachelorette contestant, not Hamilton. Per the insider, Kendra was with the Florida native and her brother when she visited Hamilton.

Us confirmed in August that Kendra and Cameron had called it quits after eight months of dating. At the time, an insider told Us that “Camila broke off the relationship” because it was “time for her to refocus on her own very lucrative career.”

The You Deserve Better author has since turned his focus toward his passions, with another source telling Us last month that Cameron will be “taking part in a reality competition dance show,” but not ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

With reporting by Diana Cooper